AP POLYCET 2022: Result date, steps to check, direct link

AP POLYCET 2022 result likely to be out soon

AP POLYCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 result is most likely to release by June 10, 2022. The POLYCET exam 2022 was held on May 29, 2022. Although there have been no official announcements made regarding the AP POLYCET 2022 result date. Once released, candidates will be able to check the AP POLYCET result at the official website-- polycetap.nic.in.

As per this statement in the brochure, if not June 10, 2022, the AP POLYCET Results 2022 are sure to come out on or before June 15, 2022.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of AP POLYCET to be updated regarding the release date of the results.

AP POLYCET Results 2022: Qualifying marks

Candidates are expected to score at least 30 marks out of 120 to qualify for the AP POLYCET exam 2022. There is no minimum qualifying figure for SC and ST categories.

AP POLYCET Answer key 2022 - How to check

Visit the official website- polycetap.nic.in

Click on the link AP POLYCET Preliminary answer key related relevant link

A new page would open with the PDF file

Scroll through it to check your POLYCET 2022 answer key

You may also download and print a copy

Submit objections, if any through the email id mentioned above

Read: UP Board Result 2022: When, how to check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh board class 10, 12 results marksheet at upmsp.edu.in