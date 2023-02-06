Search icon
AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 released, get direct link here

The AP Police SI preliminary written test is on February 19, 2023 in two shifts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

File photo

The admit card for AP Police SI exam 2022 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board to release on February 5, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in. The AP Police SI preliminary written test is on February 19, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

AP Police SI exam 2022 admit card is available to download till February 19, 2023. 

The AP Police SI recruitment drive in Andhra Pradesh will fill 6,500 SI and Constable vacancies. Of these, 411 are SI posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SLPRB.

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of AP Police at slprb.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 

 

