AP Police SI Exam: SLPRB releases AP Police SI preliminary answer key at slprb.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

AP Police SI preliminary answer key: The recruitment exam was held conducted on February 19, and November 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

File photo

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh has released the preliminary answer key for AP Police SI (SCT, Civil, and APSP). Candidates can download it through the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. The recruitment exam was held conducted on February 19, and November 19 from 10 am to 1 pm (paper 1) and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2).

A total of 1,51,243 candidates appeared for the written test held for 411 Sub-Inspector vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Police.
 
Preliminary Answer Key for Question Booklet Series - A, B, C & D for 1st Paper and 2nd Paper is uploaded on the website (siprb.ap.gov.in) at 11.00 AM on 20.02.2023. Candidates can download the Preliminary Answer Key. The candidates may raise objections, if any, on the Preliminary Answer Key on or before February 23, 2023, at 11.00 am, and the objections may be addressed in the following format to email id SCTSI-PWT@sIprb.appolice.gov.in.

The result will be uploaded along with a scanned copy of OMR sheet within 2 weeks.

AP Police SI paper 1 answer key: direct link

  • AP Police SI paper 2 answer key: direct link
  • AP Police SI Answer Key 2023: Steps to download
  • Visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the link for paper 1 or paper 2 answer key.
  • Download the PDF file and check the correct answers.

The recruitment drive will fill up 6,500 SI and Constable vacancies. Of these, 411 are SI vacancies.

IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
