AP Police Constable 2022 registration: Apply for 6,100 posts at slprb.ap.gov.in, check vacancy details here

File photo

The Andhra Pradesh Police Constable recruitment 2022 registration process to begin today (November 30) by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). The application process is being conducted for 6100 posts at slprb.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 28. For the sub-inspector, the registration process will begin on December 14.

AP Police Constable 2022 vacancy details:

Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women): 3,580

Police Constables (APSP) (Men): 2520

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have done Class 12 can apply. Candidates from SC and ST categories who have passed Class 10, studied intermediate and appeared in 1st and 2nd-year exams can apply.

Also Read: SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 24369 Constable posts at ssc.nic.in

Selection process: The first stage is the written exam which will be conducted on January 22 and admit cards will be available for download on January 9.

The preliminary written test will be conducted for 200 marks (200 questions). Further selection rounds include a physical test and a final written exam.