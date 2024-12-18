The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has released PMT & PET admit cards for Police Constable. Candidates can download them from the official website.

As per the official announcement, the hall tickets can be downloaded from 3:00 pm on 18.12.2024 to 29 December 2024. Around 95,208 candidates will be able to give the AP constable exam after they qualified for the written exam held on January 22, 2023.

There will be a physical efficiency test which will be conducted between December 2024 and February 2025. Know more details below: