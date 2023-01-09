AP Police Constable admit card for written exam to be released on THIS date at slprb.ap.gov.in

File photo

AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2023 to release on January 12 by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP). Earlier, AP admit card for Police Constable written exam was scheduled to be out on January 9, the date was later postponed to January 12, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the AP Police Constable admit card 2023 through the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police constable admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

Go to recruitment.

Open the link for SCT PC (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT PC (APSP) admit card.

Enter the asked details.

Submit and download your written exam admit card

The application form correction window will be closed today. Candidates can make corrections (if any) by logging in to slprb.ap.gov.in. The window will remain open till 5 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill 6,100 Police Constable vacancies.

AP SLPRB is inviting applications for 400 Sub Inspector posts.