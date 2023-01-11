Search icon
AP Police Constable admit card 2023 releasing tomorrow at slprb.ap.gov.in, know how to download hall ticket

AP Police constable hall tickets: Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from slprb.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

File photo

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) to release the AP Police Constable exam admit card tomorrow, January 12. Once released, candidates can download AP Police Constable hall tickets through the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

According to information on the official website, hall tickets will be available for download from 10 am onwards. AP Police Constable admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on January 9 but after the application deadline extension, the hall ticket release date has also been postponed.

AP Police constable hall tickets: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the recruitment tab.
  • Open the link for SCT PC (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT PC (APSP) admit card.
  • Enter your required login credentials.
  • Submit and download your AP Police Constable written exam admit card.

This recruitment drive will fill 6,100 Police Constable vacancies in the organisation. The application process for 400 Sub Inspector vacancies is also underway.

The preliminary written test will be conducted for 200 marks (200 questions). The selection rounds also include a physical test and a final written exam.

