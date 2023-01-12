AP Police Constable admit card 2023 RELEASED at slprb.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) has released the AP Police Constable exam admit card today (January 12). Candidates can download AP Police Constable hall tickets through the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police Constable admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on January 9 but after the application deadline extension, the hall ticket release date has also been postponed.

AP Police constable hall tickets: Steps to download

Visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment tab.

Open the link for SCT PC (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT PC (APSP) admit card.

Enter your required login credentials.

Submit and download your AP Police Constable written exam admit card.

This recruitment drive will fill 6,100 Police Constable vacancies in the organisation. The application process for 400 Sub Inspector vacancies is also underway.

The preliminary written test will be conducted for 200 marks (200 questions). The selection rounds also include a physical test and a final written exam.

AP Police constable hall tickets: direct link

