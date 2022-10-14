Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AP PGECET Result 2022 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link to download rank card

The AP PGECET Exam was held on September 3,4,7, 10, and 11, 2022 by the Yogi Vemana University, Andhra Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

AP PGECET Result 2022 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link to download rank card
File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP PGECET 2022 Result today - October 14, 2022. Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Along with the AP PGECET 2022 Result, the rank cards have also been released for the candidates. To download their results and rank cards, candidates will require their application number and date of birth, among other details.

AP PGECET Result 2022: Direct link to download the result 

AP PGECET Result 2022: Direct link to download rank card

All the candidates who appeared for the AP PGECET 2022 Exam have their results uploaded. For the unversed, the AP PGECET Exam was held on September 3,4,7, 10, and 11, 2022 by the Yogi Vemana University, Andhra Pradesh.

AP PGECET Result 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, the result and rank card tab will open 

Step 3: Click on the tab and enter your application number, date of the birth, hall ticket number, and mobile number. 

Step 4: The result and the rank card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use. 

Candidates should know that the dates for the AP PGECET Counseling 2022 will be announced at a later date. Please check the official website for further updates. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
In Pics: PV Sindhu enjoys Navratri clad in Gujarati attire during 36th National Games
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.