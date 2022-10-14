AP PGECET Result 2022 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link to download rank card

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP PGECET 2022 Result today - October 14, 2022. Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Along with the AP PGECET 2022 Result, the rank cards have also been released for the candidates. To download their results and rank cards, candidates will require their application number and date of birth, among other details.

All the candidates who appeared for the AP PGECET 2022 Exam have their results uploaded. For the unversed, the AP PGECET Exam was held on September 3,4,7, 10, and 11, 2022 by the Yogi Vemana University, Andhra Pradesh.

AP PGECET Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, the result and rank card tab will open

Step 3: Click on the tab and enter your application number, date of the birth, hall ticket number, and mobile number.

Step 4: The result and the rank card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use.

Candidates should know that the dates for the AP PGECET Counseling 2022 will be announced at a later date. Please check the official website for further updates.