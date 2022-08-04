AP PGECET Result 2022 DECLARED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to check here

AP PGECET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET Result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To check the PGECET result, key in your registration number and admit card number.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has also released the AP PGECET rank list 2022, and candidates can download the rank list using their registration number, admit card number, and date of birth.

AP PGECET Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website of AP PGECET on-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the AP PGECET 2022 result or rank list link

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Key in your registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details

AP PGECET Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a print out for future reference.



Sri Venkateswara University held the AP PGECET 2022 examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education, APSCHE on July 18, 19, and 20 at 15 centers in the state. Reportedly, 86 percent of students qualified for the AP PGECET 2022 exam.

Candidates who qualified for the exam, will not be granted admission to various Postgraduate courses including MTech, MPharm and PharmD via further admission process.

