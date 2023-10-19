AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment results to release at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check documents required

Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to log in and check their results. Those given seats in this second phase should move to their appointed colleges for the admission process.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release the Phase 2 results of the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2023.

Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment results for AP PGECET’s second phase on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to log in and check their results. Those given seats in this second phase should move to their appointed colleges for the admission process. The deadline for completing the admission formalities is October 21.

AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2023 counselling at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

Step 2: Select the phase 2 allotment result link and tap on it

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and password

Step 4: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP PGECET 2023 allotment result.

AP PGECET Phase 2 Counselling 2023: Documents required

— Candidates Aadhar Card

— Caste Certificate (If Required)

— AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 PDF

— AP PGECET Admit Card 2023

— AP PGECET Rank Card 2023

— Qualifying Certificate of SSC

— Class 10th Marksheet

— Class 12th Marksheet

— GATE and GPAT Score Card 2023 (If Applicable)

— Migration/Transfer Certificate

— Income certificate