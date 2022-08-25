AP PGECET 2022 Hall tickets set to release today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, exams from September 3

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is all set to release the AP PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket today - August 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets for the AP PGECET 2022 Exam from the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, released by APSCE and Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, the AP PGECET 2022 exams would begin on September 3 and will end on September 11.

READ | Masik Shivratri 2022 TODAY: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance of this auspicious day

The AP PGECET 2022 Exam will be held in three sessions -

Session 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 11 am

Session 2 will be held from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

Session 3 will be held from 4:30 pm to 6 pm

The entrance exams for the subjects Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts, and Music and Geography will not be held for AP PGECET 2022.

READ | ICSI CS Result 2022: CS Executive, Professional Result to release today at icsi.edu

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022 Exam will be conducted by the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE.

The AP PGECET is conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE every year for the candidates to help them secure admission into universities for PG Programme such as M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, MCJ, M.Lib.Sci., M.Ed, M.P.Ed, etc.