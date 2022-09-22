AP PGECET 2022 Counselling registration window active: See how and where to apply

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022 Counselling registrations have started at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to register for AP PGECET 2022 Counselling is September 23.
AP PGECET 2022 Counselling: How to apply
For GPAT and GATE qualified candidates the online certificate verification process will begin from September 23 onwards. The filling of web options will begin on September 24.
