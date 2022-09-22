AP PGECET 2022 Counselling registration window active: See how and where to apply

AP PGECET 2022 Counselling | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022 Counselling registrations have started at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to register for AP PGECET 2022 Counselling is September 23.

AP PGECET 2022 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for AP PGECET 2022 Counselling

A new page will open, click on the link provided for candidate registration

Submit the counselling fees and fill in your AP PGECET 2022, GPAT 2022 or GATE 2022 hall ticket number

Fill in the application form, upload all documents and submit the form

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

For GPAT and GATE qualified candidates the online certificate verification process will begin from September 23 onwards. The filling of web options will begin on September 24.

