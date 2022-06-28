AP PGECET 2022: Application correction window open, check where and how to correct

AP PGECET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022 application correction window has been activated for candidates to make any necessary correction in the application form at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using their login credentials. The correction window for AP PGECET 2022 will remain open till July 2, 2022.

AP PGECET 2022: Application correction details

AP PGECET application form is divided into two categories: Category 1 and 2. Candidates will be allowed to change or edit the details mentioned in category 1 by sending a request email with supporting documents to the Convener, AP PGECET 2022. Category 2 includes details that can be changed by candidates manually through the edit option available on the portal.

AP PGECET 2022 Application form: How to edit

Go to the AP PGECET official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP PGECET application correction link 2022 on the homepage

Login using your credentials

AP PGECET 2022 application form would appear on the portal

Edit the required details and save the changes

Submit the edited form and take a printout for future references.

AP PGECET 2022: Important dates

Correction of application-- June 28 to July 2

Application submission deadline with late fee of Rs 500-- June 15 to June 20

Last date for receiving online applications with a late fee of Rs 2,000--June 21 to June 25

Last date for receiving online applications with a late fee of Rs 5,000-- June 26 to June 30.

