AP PGECET 2022: Application correction window open, check where and how to correct

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022 application correction window has been activated for candidates to make any necessary correction in the application form at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using their login credentials. The correction window for AP PGECET 2022 will remain open till July 2, 2022.
AP PGECET 2022: Application correction details
AP PGECET application form is divided into two categories: Category 1 and 2. Candidates will be allowed to change or edit the details mentioned in category 1 by sending a request email with supporting documents to the Convener, AP PGECET 2022. Category 2 includes details that can be changed by candidates manually through the edit option available on the portal.
AP PGECET 2022 Application form: How to edit
AP PGECET 2022: Important dates
