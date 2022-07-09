AP PGECET 2022 Admit Card released: Check how to download here

AP PGECET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2022 admit card has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE on the official website, cets.apsche.gov.in. To download the AP PGECET admit card, the candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as their application number, date of birth and other details asked if any.

The AP PGECET is conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE every year for the candidates to help them secure admission into universities for PG Programme.

The candidates have to carefully go through the admit card details which will include details such as name, roll number, registration number, examination date, venue and time. The candidates have to check the admit card details in order to avoid any discrepancies.

AP PGECET 2022: How to download

Visit the website, cets.apsche.gov.in

Then click on the link which says AP PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket

A new page will open and candidates have to put in their login details

Login details will be your roll number, date of birth etc

Once done, the admit card will open on the screen

Download the admit card and keep a copy.

