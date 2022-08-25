AP PGCET 2022 admit card OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Here's how to check

AP PGCET 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP PGCET 2022 admit card at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP PGCET 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11. The exams will be conducted in three sessions each day.

Session 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.00 am, session 2 will be conducted from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and session 3 will be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

AP PGCET 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official site-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of APSCHE.

