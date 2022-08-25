AP PGCET 2022 admit card OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Here's how to check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP PGCET 2022 admit card at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP PGCET 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11. The exams will be conducted in three sessions each day.
Session 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.00 am, session 2 will be conducted from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and session 3 will be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.
AP PGCET 2022 admit card: How to download
