Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AP PGCET 2022 admit card OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Here's how to check

APSCHE has released AP PGCET 2022 admit card at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

AP PGCET 2022 admit card OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Here's how to check
AP PGCET 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP PGCET 2022 admit card at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP PGCET 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11. The exams will be conducted in three sessions each day. 

Session 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.00 am, session 2 will be conducted from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and session 3 will be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

AP PGCET 2022 admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official site-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Click on AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download it
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of APSCHE.

Read: MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.