AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result declared, know how to check at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 seat allotment. The candidates can check APPGCET 2022 seat allotment result on the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. To access AP PGCET result, candidates are required to use the application number along with their date of birth.

Candidates who qualify AP PGCET 2022 counselling are required to finalise the seats by paying the tuition fee. The counselling is conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in the academic year 2022-23.

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: Steps to check result