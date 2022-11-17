Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result declared, know how to check at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

To access AP PGCET result, candidates are required to use the application number along with their date of birth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result declared, know how to check at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in
File photo

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 seat allotment. The candidates can check APPGCET 2022 seat allotment result on the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. To access AP PGCET result, candidates are required to use the application number along with their date of birth.

Candidates who qualify AP PGCET 2022 counselling are required to finalise the seats by paying the tuition fee. The counselling is conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in the academic year 2022-23.

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: Steps to check result

  • Visit the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Click on AP PGCET 2022 result link
  • Enter required log-in credentials- application number, date of birth
  • AP PGCET seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  • Download the PGCET seat allotment result and take a print out for further reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star
Check out these 5 foods to strengthen your immune system
Who is Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav's wife and 'life coach' who helped script his rise to the top
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.