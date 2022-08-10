AP PECET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check details here

AP PECET admit card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET admit card 2022 have been released today, on August 10, by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022 have been released for the physical efficiency and game skill test starting on August 17.

AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

Candidates must visit the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Download Hall Ticket link

A new page would open where you have to enter your login details, as asked

Your AP PECET all ticket will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy of it for future references.

AP PECET Hall Ticket 2022 must be carried by everyone to the test venue as without this they will not be allowed to appear for the test. Along with this, please make a note of the reporting time and exam time and then appear for the test with this hall ticket.

