Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AP PECET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check details here

AP PECET 2022 admit card has been released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

AP PECET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check details here
AP PECET admit card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET admit card 2022 have been released today, on August 10, by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022 have been released for the physical efficiency and game skill test starting on August 17. 

AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

  • Candidates must visit the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Download Hall Ticket link
  • A new page would open where you have to enter your login details, as asked
  • Your AP PECET all ticket will be displayed on your screen
  • Download and print a copy of it for future references.

AP PECET Hall Ticket 2022 must be carried by everyone to the test venue as without this they will not be allowed to appear for the test. Along with this, please make a note of the reporting time and exam time and then appear for the test with this hall ticket.

Read: Manabadi AP ECET 2022 Result OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: How to download

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym, rushed to hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.