Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2022 counselling round 1 registration to close today, important details here

The registration window for Arunachal Pradesh National Eligibility Test (AP NEET) 2022 counselling round one will be closed by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHE) today, September 19.

Candidates interested and eligible to apply for the medical and dental colleges of Arunachal Pradesh can register online for the AP NEET 2022 counselling through the official website-- apdhte.nic.in. Candidates would need their name, date of birth, NEET UG roll number, application number and security pin to register for the counselling process.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2022: Important details

Candidates will be assigned seats in the medical colleges according to the choices filled, the reservation, the seat matrix, and the NEET 2022 rank. The AP NEET 2022 round one seat allotment list will be issued on September 23. Candidates must report to their assigned colleges between September 24 and September 26.

Candidates belonging to the Person with Disability (PwD) category need to report to the Medical Board at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagan for the medical examination and confirmation of PwD status on September 20 at 10:30 am.

AP NEET Counselling 2022: Steps to register

Visit the official website – apdhte.nic.in

On the home page, under degree PCB courses click on ‘Apply Online’

Then click on ‘New Candidates Registration’

Enter your name, date of birth, NEET UG roll number, application number, and security pin

And then click on ‘Submit’.

Through Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2022 counselling admission to 50 MBBS and 10 BDS seats in the state's medical and dental institutes will be provided.

