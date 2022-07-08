AP LAWSET 2022 Hall Ticket 2022 to release TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, steps to download

File Photo

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, is all set to release the AP LAWSET 2022 hall ticket today - July 8, 2022. All the students who have registered for the AP Law common entrance test, LAWCET 2022, will be able to download their admit cards from the official website - www.cets.apsche.gov.in.

An official time of the release has not been declared yet, however, reports say the admit cards will release by noon today.

AP LAWSET 2022 Hall Ticket 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'AP LAWSET 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, on the new page, click on the link that reads 'Download Hall Ticket for LAWSET'.

Step 4: Enter your application number, DOB, and other important information as required.

Step 5: Your AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

Candidates who fail to carry their AP LAWSET Hall Ticket with them, will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

For the unversed, AP LAWSET 2022 is all set to take place on July 13, 2022, from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. Notably, the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET is an entrance exam held for students who wish to seek admission into the 3-year of 5-year law courses, LLB in various law colleges available in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam conducts LAWCET on behalf of APSCHE.