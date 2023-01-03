AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 seat allotment result: Self-reporting begins today, check details here

AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2022| Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022, Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment on (January 2). Candidates who appeared for the AP LAWCET 2022 exam can now download their results from the official website-- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To check the AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 seat allotment result, candidates will have to use their hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha code. The self-reporting has begun today. Candidates must note that the last date for reporting is January 7. It is mandatory for candidates to download the allotment order and report to the allotted college. The classwork will be commenced on January 4, 2023.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: How to check