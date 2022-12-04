Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AP LAWCET 2022 counselling registration starts at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in: Check important details here

AP LAWCET 2022 counselling registration has been started at the official website-- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

AP LAWCET 2022 counselling registration starts at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in: Check important details here
AP LAWCET 2022| Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin the counselling session for AP LAWCET 2022, the registration process for the same has already begun. Qualified and interested candidates can submit their application for AP LAWCET 2022 counselling at the official website-- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the candidates can register for the AP LAWCET Counselling from December 3 to December 10. Candidates are advised to register at the earliest. The verification of uploaded certificates starts from today, December 4 and can be completed by December 12. Candidates belonging to OC/BC category will have to pay an application fees of Rs 1000 and SC/ST/PH category candidates will have to pay Rs.500. 

Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022 revised schedule released, round 1 seat allotment result to be declared on December 10

AP LAWCET Counselling 2022: How to register

  • Visit the official website – lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Then click on the candidate registration
  • Enter the details, fill the form and pay fees
  • Submit, download and take a printout.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: From Sidharth Malhotra to Tara Sutaria, know celebs who rocked the ramp
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.