AP LAWCET 2022 counselling registration starts at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in: Check important details here

AP LAWCET 2022| Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin the counselling session for AP LAWCET 2022, the registration process for the same has already begun. Qualified and interested candidates can submit their application for AP LAWCET 2022 counselling at the official website-- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the candidates can register for the AP LAWCET Counselling from December 3 to December 10. Candidates are advised to register at the earliest. The verification of uploaded certificates starts from today, December 4 and can be completed by December 12. Candidates belonging to OC/BC category will have to pay an application fees of Rs 1000 and SC/ST/PH category candidates will have to pay Rs.500.

Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022 revised schedule released, round 1 seat allotment result to be declared on December 10

AP LAWCET Counselling 2022: How to register