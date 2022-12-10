AP LAWCET 2022 Counselling: Last day to register today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link

File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET 2022 Counselling registrations are all set to close today, December 10, 2022. According to the schedule released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, candidates can apply latest by today on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and www.lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP LAWCET 2022 Counselling registrations started on December 3, 2022, and candidates who have appeared and passed the AP LAWCET 2022 Exam can submit their applications for the counselling process now.

Candidates will have time till December 12, 2022, to complete uploading their certificates and documents online and have them verified.

AP LAWCET 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AP LAWCET Counselling' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for 'Candidate Registration' on the new page

Step 4: Log in using your AP LAWCET 2022 roll number

Step 5: Fill out the application and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees (as required) and submit the form.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future use.

Candidates from the OC and BC categories are required to submit a fee of Rs 1000. SC, ST, and PH category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates can submit the payment through online modes such as Credit Card, Debit Card, and Net Banking.

The AP LAWCET 2022 web option selection would begin on December 13, 2022. The seat allotment result would release on December 19, 2022.