AP LAWCET Result 2022 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to check here

AP LAWCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Result 2022 have been declared today at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must note that the LAWCET, and PGLCET answer keys have already been released and based on the objections raised, this final result has been prepared.

Candidates would need their AP LAWCET hall ticket to download their results and rank cards.

AP LAWCET Results 2022 released: How to check

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Results' or 'Rank Cards.'

A new page would open where you have enter your hall ticket number, registration number and password or any other details as asked.

Your AP LAWET Results, Rank Cards will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy of it for future references.



Candidates must keep a copy of their AP LAWCET Rank Cards, Results 2022 safe as they would come in handy during the AP LAWCET Counselling 2022. The detailed schedule of AP LAWCET Counselling will be announced later.

