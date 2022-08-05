AP LAWCET Result 2022 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to check here

Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Result 2022 have been declared today at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must note that the LAWCET, and PGLCET answer keys have already been released and based on the objections raised, this final result has been prepared.
Candidates would need their AP LAWCET hall ticket to download their results and rank cards.
AP LAWCET Results 2022 released: How to check
Candidates must keep a copy of their AP LAWCET Rank Cards, Results 2022 safe as they would come in handy during the AP LAWCET Counselling 2022. The detailed schedule of AP LAWCET Counselling will be announced later.
