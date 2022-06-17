AP Intermediate Results 2022: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results expected TODAY at bie.ap.gov.in

Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 06:51 AM IST

Picture Credit: IANS

AP Intermediate result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is all set to declare AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year result 2022 soon. As per media updates, intermediate 2nd year result is expected to be released today (June 17, 2022). Once released, AP Intermediate result 2022 can be downloaded through the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

Steps to check AP SSC result 2022:

1. Visit any of the three websites - bseap.org, bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

2. Click on the ‘Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year result 2022’ link

3. Enter your details - roll number and date of birth.

4. Your results will be displayed

5. Take a printout of the result for future use.

AP Intermediate Results 2022 date is expected to be announced soon. BIE AP exams were held from May 6 to 24, 2022.

BSE AP has declared AP SSC Result 2022 recently. A total of 67.26 per cent of students cleared the AP SSC Class 10th Results 2022 this year.

This year the pass percentage of girls are higher than boys. Girls' AP SSC 2022 exam, pass percentage is 70.7 per, Boys’ pass percentage is 64.02 per cent.

Out of the 2,99,085 girl students who appeared for the AP SSC 2022 exams, 2,11,460 have passed. Whereas, out of 3,16,820 boys, as many as 2,02,821 have qualified.