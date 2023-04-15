AP Intermediate Result 2023: Manabadi BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results to be declared soon, check tentative dates

File photo

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) to announce the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 result soon. Once announced, candidates can download the BIEAP AP intermediate result 2023 through the official website at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in.

As per several media reports, the AP Inter Result 2023 for the 1st and 2nd years is likely to be announced in May 2023. As per reports, AP Board is currently evaluating the AP Inter exam answer sheets.

AP Inter Ist year exams were held between March 15 to April 4, 2023. The examination was held in a single session – from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Score: How to Check