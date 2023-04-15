Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

AP Intermediate Result 2023: Manabadi BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results to be declared soon, check tentative dates

Once released, candidates can download the BIEAP AP intermediate result 2023 through the official website of the Board at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 07:27 AM IST

AP Intermediate Result 2023: Manabadi BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results to be declared soon, check tentative dates
File photo

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) to announce the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 result soon. Once announced, candidates can download the BIEAP AP intermediate result 2023 through the official website at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in. 

As per several media reports, the AP Inter Result 2023 for the 1st and 2nd years is likely to be announced in May 2023. As per reports, AP Board is currently evaluating the AP Inter exam answer sheets. 

AP Inter Ist year exams were held between March 15 to April 4, 2023. The examination was held in a single session – from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Score: How to Check 

  • Visit the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in.
  • Click on the “Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year result 2023” link
  • Enter the login details such as roll number and date of birth 
  • Your Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, and 2nd year results will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare parties with Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Lionel Messi wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, take a look at PSG star's other historic achievements
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.