AP Inter Supply Exam 2023: BIEAP releases 1st, 2nd year exam date sheet at bieap.apcfss.in, direct link here

File photo

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the dates of the AP Inter Supply Exam 2023. The BIEAP 1st-year and 2nd-year exam is scheduled to be conducted in May- June 2023. Candidates can go through the date sheet available on the official site of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

The first-year exam to begin on May 24 and will continue till June 1, 2023 in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam will begin with 2nd Language Paper I and will end with Modern Language Paper I and Geography Paper I. The second-year exam will start on May 24 and end on June 1, 2023. The exam will be held in the second shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The environmental education exam will be conducted on June 3, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm, and the ethics and human values exam will be held on June 2 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Between June 5 and June 9, 2023, the Board will conduct practical exams for general and vocational courses in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.

AP Inter Supply Exam 2023: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year date sheet direct link