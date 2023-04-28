Search icon
AP Inter Supply Exam 2023: BIEAP releases 1st, 2nd year exam date sheet at bieap.apcfss.in, direct link here

The BIEAP 1st-year and 2nd-year exam is scheduled to be conducted in May- June 2023. Candidates can go through the date sheet available on the official site of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

File photo

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the dates of the AP Inter Supply Exam 2023. The BIEAP 1st-year and 2nd-year exam is scheduled to be conducted in May- June 2023. Candidates can go through the date sheet available on the official site of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

The first-year exam to begin on May 24 and will continue till June 1, 2023 in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam will begin with 2nd Language Paper I and will end with Modern Language Paper I and Geography Paper I. The second-year exam will start on May 24 and end on June 1, 2023. The exam will be held in the second shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The environmental education exam will be conducted on June 3, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm, and the ethics and human values exam will be held on June 2 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Between June 5 and June 9, 2023, the Board will conduct practical exams for general and vocational courses in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

AP Inter Supply Exam 2023: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year date sheet direct link

