AP Inter Supplementary 2021: Result declared on bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the result of inter supplementary result 2021 today, on October 23. Students can check the results on the official website-bie.ap.gov.in or on the Manabadi website at manabadi.co.in.

The AP Inter Supplementary result has been declared for vocational and regular students. AP Inter Exam 2021 was held from September 15 to September 23, 2021. The exam was conducted by the BIEAP with proper COVID-19 protocols.

AP Inter Supplementary 2021: Steps to check result

- Go to the official website-bie.ap.gov.in

- Click on the 'Supplementary result' link available on the homepage

- Click on the respective general or vocational link

- Enter in the admit card number and date of birth

- Click on 'Get result'

- AP inter supplementary Results will appear on the screen

- Take a printout for the future reference