AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

The bie.ap.gov.in has declared AP Inter 2026 results for 1st and 2nd year students. Over 10 lakh students appeared.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 results for both first-year (Class 11) and second-year (Class 12) students on April 15 at 10:31 am. The announcement brings relief to lakhs of students who appeared for the examinations held earlier this year.

Students can access their scorecards through the official portals: bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Over 10 Lakh Students Appeared

This year, more than 10 lakh candidates participated in the Intermediate examinations across the state. Of these, approximately 5.31 lakh students appeared for the first-year exams, while around 5.26 lakh students took the second-year examinations.

The board conducted the exams between February 23 and March 24 in various centres across Andhra Pradesh under strict guidelines and monitoring.

Alternative Ways to Check Results

To make access easier, the board has also introduced SMS-based result delivery. Students can receive their marks directly on their mobile phones by sending a message in a prescribed format to 56263.

For Class 11 students, the format is: “AP1 Registration Number.”

For Class 12 general students, the format is: “APGEN2 Registration Number.”

For vocational course students, the format is: “APVOC2 Registration Number.”

Once sent, the result status will be delivered as a text message on the same mobile number.

Minimum Passing Criteria

As per the board’s evaluation rules, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify in the Intermediate examinations. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement will have to appear for supplementary examinations, details of which will be announced later.

Heavy Traffic Expected on Websites

With lakhs of students checking their results simultaneously, officials expect high traffic on the result portals. To manage this, alternative platforms and SMS services have been encouraged to ensure smooth access without delays or server issues.

The declaration of results marks an important academic milestone for students across Andhra Pradesh, determining their progression to higher education or competitive career pathways.