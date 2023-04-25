Search icon
AP Inter Result 2023 tomorrow: Know all important details on Andhra Pradesh board class 12 result here

Andhra Pradesh Board class 12 result 2023 will be released tomorrow at results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in by BIEAP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

AP Inter Result 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Class 12, or intermediate result 2023 tomorrow (April 26) at the official website-- results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth to access the AP Inter Result 2023. 

AP Inter 1st year exams were conducted between March 15 to April 3 and the AP Inter 2nd year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4. More than four lakh candidates appeared for the Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023.

AP Inter Result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to any of the official websites -- results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in 
  • Click on the exam result link for Class 12 results 2023 
  • Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth 
  • Submit and view AP board result 2023. 

