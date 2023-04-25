AP Inter Result 2023 tomorrow: Know all important details on Andhra Pradesh board class 12 result here

AP Inter Result 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Class 12, or intermediate result 2023 tomorrow (April 26) at the official website-- results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth to access the AP Inter Result 2023.

AP Inter 1st year exams were conducted between March 15 to April 3 and the AP Inter 2nd year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4. More than four lakh candidates appeared for the Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023.

AP Inter Result 2023: How to check