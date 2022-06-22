Manabadi AP Inter Result 2022 DECLARED: Check all important highlights here

AP Inter Result 2022

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the result for the AP Inter examination 2022 on June 22, 2022, at 12:30 pm. Candidates who appeared for the AP Inter result 2022 can check their results at the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

As many as 56 per cent of students have passed the AP inter 1st-year exam and 61 per cent of students have passed the AP Inter 2nd year exam. The AP Inter exam 2022 was conducted in offline mode from May 6 to May 24, 2022, in offline mode.

Students who have appeared for the exam will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Class 11 and Class 12 examinations. The Board will provide digital scorecards to the students after the declaration of the result.

Around 5 lakh students have appeared for the AP Intermediate examination this year of which 445604 candidates were for first-year exams and 241591 candidates have passed the exam. For the second year, a total of 423455 candidates appeared for the exam and 258449 candidates passed the exam.



AP Inter Results 2022: How to check

Visit official website 'bie.ap.gov.in' or 'examresults.ap.nic.in'

On the homepage, click on the result link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

