AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 50 lakh base price

Meet man who ran away from home at 12, began career as a tailor, built company worth Rs 16,202 crore

Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the date sheet for AP Inter 2024 at the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the date sheet for AP Inter 2024. Students who have registered to appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams can check the exam schedule from the official website. 

According to the date sheet, the AP Intermediate exam will be held between March 1 to 15, 2024. The inter-practical exams will be conducted from February 5 to 20, 2024.  It must also be noted that the exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

AP Intermediate timetable 2024: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh-- bie.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the IPE March 2024 timetable link
  • The date sheet pdf will be displayed
  • Download the AP Inter timetable for further reference.

