AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the date sheet for AP Inter 2024 at the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the date sheet for AP Inter 2024. Students who have registered to appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams can check the exam schedule from the official website.

According to the date sheet, the AP Intermediate exam will be held between March 1 to 15, 2024. The inter-practical exams will be conducted from February 5 to 20, 2024. It must also be noted that the exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

AP Intermediate timetable 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh-- bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the IPE March 2024 timetable link

The date sheet pdf will be displayed

Download the AP Inter timetable for further reference.

