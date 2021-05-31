AP Inter Exam 2021 Schedule: LATEST UPDATE on Class 12 exam schedule, check here

AP Inter Exam 2021: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate for class 12 is likely to be conducted in July. As per the reports, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Exam will release the date sheet for the AP Inter class 12 exam 2021 on the website soon. The exams were postponed due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Earlier, Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to May 23. In the first week of May, Andhra Pradesh Board announced the postponement of exams after the intervention of the High Court. Class 10 exams were also postponed on May 27 which was earlier scheduled to be conducted in the first week of June.

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021

Amid growing demand for the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to the rising coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court on Monday (May 31) deferred a hearing in this matter till June 3. The SC took the decision after the Centre informed the apex court that it will take a final decision on conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and ICSE Board Class 12 Exam in two days.

UP Class 12 Board Exam 2021:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to conduct the UP Class 12 Board Exam 2021 in the second week of July if the situation is conducive and has proposed to take a 90-minute test of each subject for class 12 students.

The detailed examination schedule for class 12 board examinations will be announced soon, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.