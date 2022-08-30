Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED for 1st, 2nd years: See where, how to check

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd years have been declared by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at the official website--bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP supplementary examination for the first year and second year was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The first year exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second year exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

AP Inter Supply Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in

Click on IPASE Results 2022 link available on the home page

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on 1st year or 2nd year exam link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

