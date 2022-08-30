Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED for 1st, 2nd years: See where, how to check

The Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd years have been declared by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at the official website--bie.ap.gov.in.
The AP supplementary examination for the first year and second year was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The first year exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second year exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
AP Inter Supply Results 2022: How to check
