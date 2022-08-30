Search icon
Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED for 1st, 2nd years: See where, how to check

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd years is declared at bie.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd years have been declared by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at the official website--bie.ap.gov.in. 

The AP supplementary examination for the first year and second year was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The first year exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second year exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

AP Inter Supply Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in
  • Click on IPASE Results 2022 link available on the home page
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on 1st year or 2nd year exam link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

