Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AP Inter 1st, 2nd-year exam 2023 datesheet OUT at bie.ap.gov.in: How to check, exam details here

AP Inter 1st, 2nd-year exam 2023 datesheet has been released at the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd-year exam 2023 datesheet OUT at bie.ap.gov.in: How to check, exam details here
AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam 2023| Photo: PTI

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the datesheet for AP inter 1st year and 2nd-year examination 2023. Candidates who will appear for the AP Inter 1st or 2nd-year exam this year can check the official datesheet now from the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in. 

According to the datesheet, the AP Inter Ist year exam 2023 will begin on March 15 and will end on April 4, 2023. AP Inter 2nd year exam 2023 will start on March 16 and will conclude on April 4, 2023.

The AP Inter practical examination 2023 is scheduled to be held from April 15 to April 25, 2023, and from April 30 to May 10. The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card, datesheet: Important UPDATES students need to know

AP Inter Ist year and 2nd-year date sheet: How to check

  • Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in
  • Under the what's new section click on “Time Table for First and Second Year Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) March 2023”
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the pdf for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Have blood sugar problems? Know tips to keep diabetes in control this Christmas, New year's eve
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 556 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.