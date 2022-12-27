AP Inter 1st, 2nd-year exam 2023 datesheet OUT at bie.ap.gov.in: How to check, exam details here

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam 2023| Photo: PTI

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the datesheet for AP inter 1st year and 2nd-year examination 2023. Candidates who will appear for the AP Inter 1st or 2nd-year exam this year can check the official datesheet now from the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in.

According to the datesheet, the AP Inter Ist year exam 2023 will begin on March 15 and will end on April 4, 2023. AP Inter 2nd year exam 2023 will start on March 16 and will conclude on April 4, 2023.

The AP Inter practical examination 2023 is scheduled to be held from April 15 to April 25, 2023, and from April 30 to May 10. The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

AP Inter Ist year and 2nd-year date sheet: How to check