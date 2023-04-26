Search icon
AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023: Overall pass percentage, top districts, supplementary exam dates, direct link

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023 has been released at the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2023 has been released today (April 26) at the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in.  Around 4.84 lakh first year students appeared for inter exams while 5,19,793 second year students appeared in second year exams.  The overall pass percentage recorded in the state board exam this year is 72 percent for AP 2nd year Exam 2023, and for 1st year, the pass percentage stands at 61 percent.

The result was declared by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results for General and Vocational courses today.

AP Inter Result 2023: Websites to check 

  • examsresults.ap.nic.in
  • results.bie.ap.gov.in
  • results.apcfss.in
  • bie.ap.gov.in
  • results.gov.in

AP Inter 1st year Result 2023: Top districts

  • Krishna -- 75 %
  • West Godavari -- 70 percent
  • Guntur -- 68 percent.

AP inter 2nd year Results 2023: Top districts 

  • Krishna -- 83 %  
  • Guntur-- 73 %.

Read: Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 DECLARED: See how to check here

AP Inter Result 2023: Supplementary exam dates 

The state education minister also announced the schedule for the AP Inter supplementary Exam 2023. As per the schedule, the supplementary exams will begin on May 24 and they will end on June 01. The separate schedule for both years will be released soon. 

 

