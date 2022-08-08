AP ICET 2022 result to be declared today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to download here

AP ICET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will declare the result for AP ICET 2022 today (August 8) at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25 in two shifts with the first shift from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm in around 25 centres across the state.

The AP ICET 2022 answer key was released on July 27. The AP ICET State level examination is conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh.

AP ICET 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on “AP ICET-2022”

Next, click on the result link

Key in your details and submit

Your AP ICET 2022 result will appear on your screen

Download and take printout for future reference.

Read: NTA NEET SS 2022: Application correction window opens today, make changes at nbe.edu.in