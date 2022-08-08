Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AP ICET 2022 result to be declared today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to download here

APSCHE will declare the result for AP ICET 2022 today (August 8) at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

AP ICET 2022 result to be declared today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to download here
AP ICET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will declare the result for AP ICET 2022 today (August 8) at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25 in two shifts with the first shift from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm in around 25 centres across the state. 

The AP ICET 2022 answer key was released on July 27. The AP ICET State level examination is conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh.

AP ICET 2022 result: How to check

  • Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Click on “AP ICET-2022”
  • Next, click on the result link
  • Key in your details and submit
  • Your AP ICET 2022 result will appear on your screen
  • Download and take printout for future reference.

Read: NTA NEET SS 2022: Application correction window opens today, make changes at nbe.edu.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PV Sindhu wins first ever singles gold medal in Commonwealth Games, India's 19th gold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.