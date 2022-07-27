Search icon
AP ICET Answer key 2022 is OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Details here

APSCHE has declared the AP ICET Answer Key 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

AP ICET answer key out | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has declared the AP ICET Answer Key 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 can now download the preliminary answer key.

The window to raise objections against AP ICET answer key 2022 is also open and it will be closed on July 29 after 6 pm. 

AP ICET Answer Key 2022 – How to download

  • Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘AP ICET’
  • A new page will open, click on the link for ICET 2022 Answer Key
  • Download and save the answer key for future references.

To raise their objections candidates will have to download the response sheets, candidates must enter their AP ICET Hall Ticket number and date of birth. As per the calendar issued by APSCHE, the AP ICET 2022 Answer key is likely to be declared on August 8.

AP ICET Exam was conducted on July 25 by Andhra University, Vishakapatnam on behalf of APSCHE. ICET is conducted for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in state colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

