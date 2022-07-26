AP ICET 2022 preliminary answer key to be out TOMORROW at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to download here

AP ICET preliminary answer key 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is all set to declare the AP ICET 2022 preliminary answer key on July 27 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the AP ICET answer key 2022 from the official website.

The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25 in two shifts, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam consisted of 200 marks and the merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates.

AP ICET 2022 Answer key: How to download

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on “AP ICET-2022”

Click on “Preliminary answer key link”

Key in your details and submit

Your answer key will appear on your screen

Download and save for future reference.

Going by the schedule, the AP ICET preliminary answer key 2022 will be released on July 27, at 6 pm. The last date to raise objections by candidates is July 29 till 6:00 pm and the AP ICET final result 2022 will be declared on August 8. The AP ICET exam is conducted every year by Andhra University on behalf of APSCHE at state-level for admission of candidates into MBA and MCA courses.

