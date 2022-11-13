Search icon
APSCHE AP ICET 2022 final phase seat allotment result tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in: Here's how to check

APSCHE AP ICET 2022 final phase seat allotment result will be released tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

AP ICET final phase seat allotment result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP ICET 2022 final phase seat allotment result will be released tomorrow (November 14). Candidates who appeared for the AP ICET 2022 can download the final phase seat allotment result from the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Following the AP ICET seat allotment result, candidates have to report at college from November 15. APSCHE registration process for AP ICET Counselling 2022 for second and final phase commenced on October 31.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official websites at icet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Oh the homepage, click on the allotment link
  • Key in your log in details
  • Check and take print out for future reference.
