AP ICET 2023 window to raise objections closed, result expected soon: See details here

AP ICET 2023 result is likely to be out soon at the official website. Read below to know more details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

AP ICET 2023| Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) ended the window to raise objections against the provisional answer key of AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2023. Now that the objection window has been closed down, it is likely that the AP ICET 2023 result 2023 will be out soon. 

Once the AP ICET 2023 result is declared, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check their results from the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys
  • AP ICET answer key will appear on the screen
  • Check and download the answer key
  • To raise objections click on the Key Objection tab
  • Key in your login details
  • Check and take a printout for future reference.

