AP ICET 2023 window to raise objections closed, result expected soon: See details here

AP ICET 2023| Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) ended the window to raise objections against the provisional answer key of AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2023. Now that the objection window has been closed down, it is likely that the AP ICET 2023 result 2023 will be out soon.

Once the AP ICET 2023 result is declared, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check their results from the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET Result 2023: How to check