AP ICET 2023 Result TODAY: Know how to download Andhra Pradesh ICET Result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Once released, candidates can check AP ICET result on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

File photo

AP ICET Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to announce the result of the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today, June 8. Once released, candidates can check AP ICET result on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To download AP ICET 2023 result scorecard, candidates can download using log-in credentials- application number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

The AP ICET Exam is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. AP ICET 2023 exams were conducted on May 24 and 25, 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 11:30 am while the afternoon shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

APSCHE will declare the AP ICET Result 2023 on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET Result 2023: How To Download 

- Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

- Click on the direct link for downloading the AP ICET Result 2023.

- A login page will open.

- Enter the login details.

- Hit the submit option.

- Your result will appear on the screen.

- Check the result carefully.

- Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

