AP ICET 2023: APSCHE begins registration for AP ICET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link to apply

AP State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has begun the registration process for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today, March 20. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply is till April 19. However, candidates can apply with a late fee till May 17.

The AP ICET 2023 admit card will be released on May 20 onwards. The AP ICET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 and May 26 in two shifts from 9 am to 11: 30 am and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

AP ICET 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET- 2023) is conducted for admission into first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the Academic Year 2023-24.

Application fee: The application fee for OC candidates is Rs 650 and for OBC candidates is Rs 600. The application fee is Rs 550 for SC/ST Candidates.

AP ICET 2023: Important dates

AP ICET 2023 notification: March 17

AP ICET 2023 application form: March 20

Last date to apply for AP ICET 2023: April 19

Opening of AP ICET 2023 application form correction window: May 16 to 17, 2023

Availability of AP ICET 2023 admit card: May 20

AP ICET 2023 exam date: May 24 and 25, 2023

