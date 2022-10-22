Search icon
AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment results set to release today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates will be able to check their AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment results on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is all set to release the AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result today - October 22, 2022. 

All the candidates who have applied for the AP ICET 2022 Counselling process will now be able to check their AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment results on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

According to the schedule, after the seat allotment results are out, candidates will be able to appear for online reporting to accept the seats allotted to them. 

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Dates to remember 

Allotment of seats: October 22, 2022
Reporting at colleges begins on October 25, 2022 
The last date for self-reporting is October 28, 2022

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: List of documents required for reporting 

AP ICET 2022 hall ticket
AP ICET 2022 Rank card and result
Transfer Certificate
UG Degree Marksheet
UG Degree Provisional Certificate
Class 12th mark sheet or 2nd Year Intermediate Marksheet
Class 10th Marksheet of SSC Marksheet
EWS Certificate, Caste Certificate, PwD Certificate (if needed)

For the unversed, the AP ICET Counselling 2022 is being held for all the candidates who passed the AP ICET exam and are now qualified to apply for admissions. 

Through AP ICET Counselling, candidates can apply for admission into several state colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh for MBA and MCA courses.

