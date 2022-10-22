AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment results set to release today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is all set to release the AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result today - October 22, 2022.

All the candidates who have applied for the AP ICET 2022 Counselling process will now be able to check their AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment results on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, after the seat allotment results are out, candidates will be able to appear for online reporting to accept the seats allotted to them.

READ | RBI Recruitment 2022: RBI Grade B Final Result 2022 declared at opportunities.rbi.org.in, get direct link here

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Dates to remember

Allotment of seats: October 22, 2022

Reporting at colleges begins on October 25, 2022

The last date for self-reporting is October 28, 2022

READ | DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University first round of CSAS extended till October 22

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: List of documents required for reporting

AP ICET 2022 hall ticket

AP ICET 2022 Rank card and result

Transfer Certificate

UG Degree Marksheet

UG Degree Provisional Certificate

Class 12th mark sheet or 2nd Year Intermediate Marksheet

Class 10th Marksheet of SSC Marksheet

EWS Certificate, Caste Certificate, PwD Certificate (if needed)

For the unversed, the AP ICET Counselling 2022 is being held for all the candidates who passed the AP ICET exam and are now qualified to apply for admissions.

Through AP ICET Counselling, candidates can apply for admission into several state colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh for MBA and MCA courses.