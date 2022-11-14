Search icon
AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result tomorrow: Important dates, how to check

APSCHE AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result will be released tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

AP ICET 2022 Counselling | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling final phase seat allotment result will be released tomorrow (November 14). 

Once released, candidates will be able to check the AP ICET 2022 counselling seat allotment result from the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. A registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth to access the result.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Important dates 

  • Final Phase Registration From October 31 to November 7
  • Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates: From November 2 to November 10
  • Final Phase Web options Selection: November 11
  • Final Phase Change of Web options: November 12
  • Final Phase Allotment of Seats: November 14
  • Final Phase Reporting at colleges: November 15 onwards

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: How to check 

  • Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
  • On the homepage, click on the AP ICET 2022 result link
  • Key in your credentials such as application number, date of birth
  • Check result and take print out for future reference
  • For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
