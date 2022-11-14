AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result tomorrow: Important dates, how to check

AP ICET 2022 Counselling | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling final phase seat allotment result will be released tomorrow (November 14).

Once released, candidates will be able to check the AP ICET 2022 counselling seat allotment result from the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. A registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth to access the result.

Read: MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 merit list tomorrow: All important details here

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Important dates

Final Phase Registration From October 31 to November 7

Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates: From November 2 to November 10

Final Phase Web options Selection: November 11

Final Phase Change of Web options: November 12

Final Phase Allotment of Seats: November 14

Final Phase Reporting at colleges: November 15 onwards

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: How to check