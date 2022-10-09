Search icon
AP ICET Counselling 2022 registration process starts: Here are all important details

AP ICET Counselling 2022 registration process has began at the official website-- cet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

AP ICET 2022 Counselling registration starts | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET Counselling 2022 registration process has been started today (October 9) at the official website-- cet-sche.aptonline.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP ICET Counselling Registration form 2022 to apply for admission into the MBA and MCA courses on the official website. 

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 1200. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) categories will be required to pay Rs 600. 

AP ICET Counselling 2022: How to register

  • Go to the official website--cet-sche.aptonline.in
  • On the appeared homepage click on the counselling registration link
  • Key in your AP ICET 2022 hall ticket number and date of birth
  • Submit the credentials and access the counselling portal
  • Submit the details and asked the required documents in the prescribed format
  • Pay the counselling registration fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future references.

