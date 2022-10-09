AP ICET Counselling 2022 registration process starts: Here are all important details

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET Counselling 2022 registration process has been started today (October 9) at the official website-- cet-sche.aptonline.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP ICET Counselling Registration form 2022 to apply for admission into the MBA and MCA courses on the official website.
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Application fees
Candidates belonging to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 1200. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) categories will be required to pay Rs 600.
AP ICET Counselling 2022: How to register
