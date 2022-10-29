AP ICET 2022 Counselling registration for second and final round to begin soon: See how and when to apply

AP ICET 2022 Counselling

The counselling process for AP ICET 2022 second and final rounds will be started by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE on October 31. Candidates who are interested to apply can register for the counselling round online through the official site of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who qualify for the AP ICET 2022 will be able to register for admission into MBA/MCA programs till November 3. The verification of certificates can be done from November 2 to November 6. The exercise of web options will be done on November 7. The AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result will be released on November 10. Candidates will be able to report at their colleges from November 11.

The Candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1200 for candidates belonging to the OC/BC category, Rs 600 if belonging to SC/ST/PH category through online by credit card/ debit card/ (or) net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link in the web site.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: How to apply