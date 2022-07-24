Search icon
AP ICET 2022 tomorrow: Here are all important guidelines candidates must follow during exam

Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 will be conducted tomorrow in CBT format. Here are important guidelines to follow during exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

AP ICET 2022 tomorrow | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 will be held tomorrow in two shifts-- from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm by the  Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. 

The AP ICET 2022 will be conducted in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can still download their AP ICET admit card from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. 

With the AP ICET 2022 being just one night away, here are some important tips to keep in mind while appearing for the exam. 

AP ICET 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

  1. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre as per the scheduled timings mentioned on the AP ICET 2022 admit card. 
  2. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their AP ICET admit card 2022 and a valid photo ID. 
  3. Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam.
  4. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the examination duration is over.
  5. Mobile Phones, Bluetooth devices, Calculators, Slide Rules, Log Tables, electronic Watches with facilities of the Calculator are strictly prohibited from carrying into the examination hall.

