AP ICET 2022 admit card to be out tomorrow: How to check here

AP ICET 2022 admit card will be released tomorrow (July 18).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

AP ICET admit card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 admit card will be released tomorrow (July 18). Candidates will be able to download the ICET admit cards from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card is for the exam scheduled to be held on July 25, 2022. The AP ICET exam 2022 will be held only on one day but in two shifts. For the same, candidates will be required to carry this admit card.

AP ICET 2022 admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official website of Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati.
  • Click on the tab "download AP ICET hall ticket 2022".
  • Log in by using the login credentials. Candidates who have the necessary login credentials, i.e., the login credentials used to download the AP ICET 2022 admit card, can move further the same.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Now, the candidates have to click on the “Download Hall Ticket” tab. 
  • Take printouts of two or three AP ICET hall tickets 2022 for future reference.

