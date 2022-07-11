AP ICET 2022: Application correction window open at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, details here

AP ICET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 has been opened today (July 11). Candidates who want to make any modifications to the AP ICET 2022 application form can do so from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to make any changes to the AP ICET application form is July 13.

AP ICET 2022: How to edit

Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the 'Correction of Online Application Data' link

Use registration number/ mobile number/ date of birth to edit the application form

Once done, save the application form

Download, and take a printout for further reference.

AP ICET 2022 Correction Window: Other details

The last date for AP ICET 2022 form submission with a late fee of Rs 5,000 was July 9.

AP ICET 2022 is scheduled for July 25, the paper is 150 minutes duration. The online entrance exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 5:30 PM.

The ICET 2022 admit card will be released on July 18, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website.

Read: JEE Main Session 1 2022: "Focus on exam, learn from mistakes", topper's advice to aspirants